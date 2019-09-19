Trump Admin. Strips Calif. Of Auto Emissions Authority

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 8:45 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday morning released a final rule that eliminates California's right to create its own greenhouse gas emission standards for cars and other vehicles, part of a heated political battle between the state and Trump administration. The administration released what it's calling the "One National Program" rule, under which it asserts that the Energy Policy and Conservation Act gives the U.S. Department of Transportation the right to set national fuel economy standards and preempts similar state programs. Because of that, the EPA is rescinding a Clean Air Act waiver that allows California to set its own,...

