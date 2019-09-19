Youth Hockey Club Wants Top-Tier Status Before Next Season

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois youth hockey team seeking to be included in top tier competition renewed its call for a federal judge to quickly decide its case, saying if the judge doesn't act soon, the club will lose its chance to recruit players for the 2020-21 season. Reapers Hockey Association Inc. said in a motion Tuesday that a quick turnaround has become more urgent because Amateur Hockey Association Illinois Inc., or AHAI, has pushed up the start of its next season, such that clubs in the top tier can start their spring activities, such as try outs, as early as Feb. 15, 2020. With the relatively slow speed with...

