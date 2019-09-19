Sears Buyer Seeks 2nd Circ. Review After Losing Billions

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Sears buyer ESL Investments is looking to appeal a decision it says used “counter-factual” arguments to deny it billions in claims, a day after a group of Sears vendors asked a New York bankruptcy court to liquidate the retail giant’s remains before it runs out of cash to pay their bills. In a notice filed Wednesday, ESL — which is owned by former Sears CEO Edward Lampert — asked for permission to go straight to the Second Circuit to dispute a July ruling by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain it said used events that never happened as a basis to...

