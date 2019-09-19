Checkr Valued At $2.2B After Funding Round Led By T. Rowe

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 9:52 AM EDT) -- Background screening company Checkr Inc. has received a $160 million capital injection that was led by funds and accounts connected to T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. and values the business at $2.2 billion, the companies said Thursday. The equity round also included contributions from new Checkr investors Bond Ventures and Coatue Management LLC, along with existing investors like Accel, Y Combinator and IVP, according to a statement. In total, Checkr has collected about $150 million in previous funding rounds, bringing its total raised after Thursday's announcement to roughly $310 million. The company says the new funding round increases its value to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS