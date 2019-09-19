Seyfarth Cited Billing Flub To Fire Sick Worker, Court Told

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP should be held liable for firing a billing employee who told the firm her Crohn's disease was out of remission two weeks earlier, the employee said Wednesday in response to the firm's motion for summary judgment. The firm argued last month that a Boston federal judge should rule in its favor because it had good reason to fire K. Erin Hohmann — namely, because a mistake she made caused a client to make a $170,000 overpayment, and her subsequent interactions with the client allegedly led it to end its relationship with the firm. But Hohmann said in her...

