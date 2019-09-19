NJ Allowing Tesla To Make Illegal Direct Sales, Dealers Say

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 12:15 PM EDT) -- Tesla and New Jersey have been slapped with a lawsuit by an automotive trade group alleging the state is allowing the high-tech car maker to violate consumer protection laws against manufacturers marketing and selling directly to consumers. In a complaint announced Thursday, the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers claims the state’s motor vehicle and consumer affairs officials forged a deal enabling Tesla to skirt a law requiring car sales be conducted through licensed, franchised dealerships. The state granted Tesla a limited exception to the rule and then failed to enforce it when the company violated it, according to NJ CAR....

