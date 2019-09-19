Heinz Wants To Join Kraft, Break From Pa. Egg Antitrust Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The former H.J. Heinz Co. wants to split from the other plaintiffs in Philadelphia-based multidistrict litigation over the alleged price-fixing of egg products so its claims can be tried alongside its new corporate partner, Kraft, in Chicago, according to a filing Wednesday in Pennsylvania federal court. Though they had initially been pursuing separate claims against various egg producers, the 2015 merger of Heinz and Kraft Foods Global Inc., the exit of various defendants and the remand of Kraft's case to another court left two halves of the same corporation with similar claims against the same defendants in two different courts, Heinz's...

