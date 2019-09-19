Insys Ch. 11 Sale Of Controversial Drug OK'd With New Limits

Law360, Wilmington (September 19, 2019, 1:08 PM EDT) -- Insys Therapeutics Inc. received bankruptcy court approval Thursday in Delaware for a sale of its controversial pain medication Subsys after the buyer agreed to limit its marketing and distribution efforts to end-stage cancer patients. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Candace Arthur said all opposition to the sale of the powerful fentanyl-based oral spray medication had been resolved prior to the hearing. She said buyer BTcP Pharma LLC agreed to eliminate the problematic speaker program through which Insys helped market the product for a multitude of off-label uses, and which led to civil and criminal investigations into the debtor’s conduct....

