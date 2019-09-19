Loss-Recovery Law Covers Fantasy Sports, Ill. Justices Told

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- An Illinois law enabling players to recover money lost while gambling should apply to daily fantasy sports, the loser of a head-to-head daily fantasy contest on FanDuel told the state's high court Wednesday, in what could be a test case on whether pre-Civil War gambling statutes can apply to modern fantasy sports. Colin Dew-Becker lost $100 dollars in a head-to-head NBA daily fantasy sports, or DFS, contest, playing against a person he knew named Andrew Wu. He filed suit in Illinois state court to recover the money under the Loss Recovery Act. The claim was tossed by Illinois trial and appellate...

