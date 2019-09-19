Labor Dept. Moves Recruitment Online For H-2A Employers

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor will no longer require employers to run print ads in newspapers to recruit for open positions before they can hire migrant farmworkers under the H-2A visa program, with the agency announcing it will instead move the process online. The Labor Department said in a Thursday final rule — which takes effect next month — that recruitment for those agricultural jobs must now be posted electronically. The agency explained that its research showed farmworkers in the U.S. "very rarely, if ever" look for job opportunities in print newspaper ads. "This decision is grounded in the department's determination...

