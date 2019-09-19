US Keeping Close Eye On WTO Battle Over Indian Tech Duties

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has once again asked to observe a World Trade Organization dispute over India’s duties on information technology products, according to a WTO document circulated Thursday, citing its nearly $500 million worth of tech exports to India last year. India was hit with a WTO claim over its duties on cellphones, television components and integrated circuitry by Taiwan last week in a case that followed the same general structure as one filed by the European Union in April. Just as it did with the EU case, the U.S. has now asked to join Taiwan’s proceeding as a third-party observer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS