Trump Sues Manhattan DA To Block Release Of Tax Returns

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's personal attorneys on Thursday sued Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance and accounting firm Mazars USA in New York federal court to quash a subpoena seeking his personal tax returns and business records. President Donald Trump's lawyers told a federal court that the Manhattan district attorney's subpoenas seeking Trump's tax returns and business records violate constitutional protections for a sitting president. (AP) In the complaint, Trump attorneys argue that a sitting president of the U.S. is “not subject to the criminal process,” including criminal investigations, citing Article II and the supremacy clause of the Constitution. Vance’s office has nonetheless launched...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS