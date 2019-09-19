DOJ Allowed Into 7th Circ. Arguments On Syringe Price-Fixing

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice will get a chance before the Seventh Circuit next week to argue that a lower court “misconstrued” the prohibition on indirect purchaser antitrust claims, with time allotted Wednesday alongside health care providers trying to revive their price-fixing allegations against Becton Dickinson & Co. and others. In a one-page order, the appeals court gave the DOJ three minutes as part of oral arguments scheduled for Sept. 27. The department is backing the revival of the proposed class action alleging Becton conspired to inflate syringe and catheter prices. At the center of the appeal is the U.S. Supreme...

