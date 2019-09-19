Hyundai Cos. To Pay $47M To Settle EPA Diesel Engine Claims

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Two Hyundai units on Thursday agreed to pay $47 million to settle the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's claims in D.C. federal court that they sold diesel-fueled heavy construction vehicles whose engines didn't meet the proper emissions standards. Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc. and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. violated the Clean Air Act by stockpiling engines that met older U.S. emissions standards, then continuing to install them in heavy machinery sold in the U.S. even after the standards changed, according to a consent decree filed by the U.S. Department of Justice. The vehicles introduced for sale also failed to meet regulations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS