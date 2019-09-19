2nd Circ. Sends Ex-Citi Adviser's Bias Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Thursday that a former Citigroup Inc. financial adviser must arbitrate claims that she was demoted because of her sex and fired for calling out insider trading, saying that a nonarbitrable claim she lodged can't save the bulk of her suit from arbitration. A three-judge panel unanimously upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan dismissing former Citigroup adviser Erin Daly's whistleblower claim under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and sending the rest of her suit, which includes claims under Title VII and the Dodd-Frank Act, to arbitration. In Thursday's ruling, the panel said that all of Daly's allegations,...

