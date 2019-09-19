Ex-Pharmacy Head Gets 33 Months In Misdosed Drugs Case

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge handed down a 33-month sentence and $25,000 fine to the former owner of an Indiana specialty pharmacy after he was found guilty of knowingly selling mislabeled drugs, resulting in some drugs that were almost 25 times stronger than indicated being given to infants. U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II sentenced Paul J. Elmer of Pharmakon Pharmaceuticals Inc. after a 12-person jury convicted him in April of conspiring to defraud the U.S. Federal Drug Administration and nine counts of adulterating drugs for sale, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. "Thirty-three months is a significant sentence of imprisonment,...

