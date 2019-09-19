Mischievous Raccoons Not Subject To The Law, Judge Says

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday nixed a Pittsburgh-area business’ insurance coverage suit stemming from alleged vandalism and malicious mischief caused by raccoons, saying the creatures “do not have conscious agency and are not subjects of human law.” In dismissing Capital Flip LLC’s breach of contract and insurance bad faith claims against Ohio-based American Modern Select Insurance Co., U.S. District Judge Willliam S. Stickman said all courts that have examined whether animal damage is included in vandalism and malicious mischief coverage have held that the acts can only apply to human conduct. “Raccoons and their companions in the animal kingdom cannot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS