Manufacturing Cos. Fight Lifetime Health Benefits For Retirees

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Two Illinois manufacturers urged the Seventh Circuit on Thursday to reverse a lower court's ruling reinstating two retirees' collectively bargained health benefits for life, saying the district court's "flawed approach" rendered a termination clause in their contract meaningless. The parties dispute two sections in the 2002 collective bargaining agreement governing the benefits. Section 6 states the benefits can't be terminated or reduced "so long as the individual remains retired ... or receives a surviving spouse's benefit, notwithstanding the expiration of agreement, except as the company and the union may agree otherwise." Section 7 states that the agreement "shall remain in effect...

