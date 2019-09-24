OT Rules For Bonuses Are Less Fuzzy After 3rd Circ. Opinion

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 20, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit clarified what has been an ambiguous provision in the Fair Labor Standards Act, Title 29 of U.S. Code Section 203 and what follows, whether "all remuneration for employment paid to, or on behalf of, the employee" includes bonus payments made by third parties. In Secretary U.S. Department of Labor v. Bristol Excavating Inc., in a matter of first impression, the Third Circuit ruled that employers do not automatically have to factor in bonuses that workers receive from third parties when calculating overtime pay. A three-judge panel held that U.S....

