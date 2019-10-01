Parts Of DOL’s New Wage Rules May Not Survive In Court

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 12:54 PM EDT) -- Employers faced with the daunting and nebulous task of deciphering the Fair Labor Standards Act to determine how to pay their workers may welcome the U.S Department of Labor’s recent attempt to clarify and modernize the interpreting regulations. However, the DOL’s proposed rules likely will face legal challenges of the same nature seen in 2016 when a Texas federal court blocked enforcement of its final rule pertaining to the FLSA white collar exemption regulations. Since that decision, an increasing number of federal court actions have attempted to rein in federal agency actions perceived to be an overreach. Last spring, the U.S....

