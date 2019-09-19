NY Cleaning Co. Fined $1.1M For I-9 Paperwork Violations

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Chief Administrative Hearing Officer has ordered a now-defunct New York cleaning company to pay $1.16 million in penalties after finding that the company failed to complete I-9 forms and had unauthorized workers on staff. Imacuclean Cleaning Services LLC failed to have workers fill out the first sections of their I-9 forms and have their managers sign the forms declaring that they had reviewed the employment eligibility documents in more than 300 cases. In 18 of those cases, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement discovered the employees were unauthorized workers, Administrative Law Judge Thomas P. McCarthy said in a...

