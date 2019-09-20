DOJ Says Mich. City’s Block Of Mosque Plans Is Illegal

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice accused Troy, Michigan, of violating federal law when it denied an Islamic community center's bid to create the city's first mosque, making the city the latest target in a push to enforce a religious land-use law. The DOJ said on Thursday that the city went awry of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000 when it shut down the Adam Community Center's latest attempt to build a space for the city's estimated 3,000 Muslim residents to pray, according to the suit. The center has been searching for a space in Troy for nearly...

