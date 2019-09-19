Cooley-Led Datadog Leads 3 Cos. With Bullish $648M IPO

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed analytics company Datadog Inc. saw shares roar in its public debut on Thursday after completing an above-range $648 million initial public offering, the largest of three fresh IPOs that raised a combined $886 million. Datadog, advised by Cooley LLP, late on Wednesday sold 24 million shares at $27, above its upwardly revised price range of $24 to $26. Investors jumped on Datadog shares, sending the stock up to $37.55 at the close of Nasdaq trading Thursday, or 39% above the IPO price. Two freshly minted public companies joined Datadog in Wednesday's IPO parade. Secure login software maker Ping Identity Holding...

