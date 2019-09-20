Fed. Contract Rule Would Set 2% Excise Tax On Foreign Cos.

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council proposed a federal contracting rule Friday involving a 2% excise tax on certain foreign companies and an exemption from local Afghan taxes on contractors in Afghanistan. Interested parties have until Nov. 19 to comment on the proposed rule. An estimated 461 companies will be affected by the 2% tax, the FAR Council noted — representing only about 0.32% of the total 142,051 unique vendors for fiscal year 2018. The tax exemption for Afghan contractors is already in force. The proposed rule adds standardized contract language informing contractors of the exemption, the council said. The proposed rule amends...

