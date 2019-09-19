US Withdraws $160M In Afghan Aid Over Corruption Claims

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State said in a scathing statement Thursday that it will pull back $160 million in procurement and energy infrastructure assistance intended for Afghanistan’s government, citing corruption, financial mismanagement and a lack of transparency in spending decisions. Because of corruption and mismanagement identified within the Afghan government, the U.S. is returning roughly $100 million to the U.S. Treasury that had originally been earmarked to help complete a power transmission infrastructure project linking Afghanistan’s second-largest city, Kandahar, with two other cities, the State Department said. “We expect the assistance funds we provide to Afghanistan to serve the interests of...

