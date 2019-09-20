Constangy Adds Ex-Foley Hoag Immigration Atty In Boston

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete LLP has recruited a former Foley Hoag attorney who has 20 years of experience helping companies of all sizes across various industries secure visas for international workers. Punam Rogers, who joined Constangy Brooks as a partner in Boston on Sept. 16 after 18 years at Foley Hoag, said she was drawn to the firm's robust immigration practice where she aims to offer her clients more flexible fee arrangements. "Over the course of the last decade, I have seen the pressure from my clients to have more fixed fee arrangements and better rates," Rogers said in an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS