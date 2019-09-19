Ohio Justices Nix $1.3M Award In Supermarket Cart Injury Suit

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday tossed a jury verdict awarding more than $1.3 million in a suit accusing a grocery chain of knowing customers were being injured by motorized carts but doing nothing to address it, saying there was insufficient evidence to support a finding of negligence. The state's highest court unanimously held that a directed verdict should have been entered in favor of Giant Eagle Inc. in a suit accusing the supermarket chain of being responsible for a motorized cart-riding customer's collision with Barbara Rieger, who suffered an unspecified injury after she was knocked to the ground by fellow...

