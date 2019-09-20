Commerce To Rethink Sparing Chinese Cupwheels From Duty

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce improperly spared Chinese cupwheels from an anti-dumping duty order on diamond sawblades, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled Thursday, sending the case back to the agency for a more thorough examination of the order's scope. CIT Senior Judge Richard W. Goldberg said Commerce failed to prove that Lyke Industrial Tool LLC-imported cupwheels, which can be used to grind concrete and granite, are not within the scope of the order based only on early data points like how the product was described in Diamond Sawblades Manufacturers Coalition's petition asking for the duties. "The sources used by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS