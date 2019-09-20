House Dems Pass Limits On Mandatory Arbitration Clauses

Law360, Washington (September 20, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, with support from just two Republicans, passed a bill on Friday that would invalidate mandatory arbitration clauses related to employment, consumer, antitrust and civil rights. The Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal Act would forbid the enforcement of contract clauses requiring that disputes go to arbitration rather than the courts. Companies have increasingly used such clauses to limit their legal exposure, avoid publicity and prevent class actions. The FAIR Act's supporters say it's unfair to make consumers, employees and others sign away their right to sue, including in cases of sexual harassment. Opponents warn of increased...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS