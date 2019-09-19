Arbitration Likely For HBO, Jackson Estate In 'Neverland' Row

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appears likely to rule that the estate of Michael Jackson's breach of contract suit over HBO's "Leaving Neverland" documentary should go to arbitration, saying he could find no previous ruling in the Ninth Circuit to support HBO’s effort to avoid arbitration on free speech grounds. At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles on Monday over the estate's motion to compel arbitration regarding a 1992 agreement between HBO and the media company’s motion to strike the estate’s petition, U.S. District Judge George H. Wu said he simply did not think he could rule in favor of HBO’s anti-SLAPP...

