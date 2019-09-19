TridentUSA's $9.5M Medicare Scheme Settlement Gets OK

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has approved a $9.5 million settlement between health care provider TridentUSA and the U.S. government to end whistleblower suits claiming the company engaged in an illegal Medicare referral scheme. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane on Wednesday approved the settlement, which resolves what Trident said was hundreds of millions of dollars in potential liability for the alleged scheme. Maryland-based Trident, which provides health care services for post-acute care, assisted living and correctional facilities, filed for bankruptcy in February after missing a $9.2 million interest payment to secured lenders. The company entered Chapter 11 in February with a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS