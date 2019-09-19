Insider Trading Ex-Goldman Sachs VP Strikes Deal With SEC

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission urged a New York federal judge Thursday to approve a $130,000 consent judgment it reached with a San Francisco-based Goldman Sachs vice president who pleaded guilty to insider trading. For a while, investment banker Woojae Steve Jung vehemently denied “each and every allegation” brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and, separately, by the SEC. But by December 2018, Jung sang a different tune. He pled guilty to one count of securities fraud. The SEC on Thursday asked the court to order Jung to disgorge $130,000. At the time...

