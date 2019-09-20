Tuna Cos. Look To Bar Testimony Over 'Racial Stereotypes'

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Canned-tuna giants StarKist and Chicken of the Sea urged a California federal judge to block class action price-fixing plaintiffs from using an expert witness who relies solely on "cultural and racial stereotypes" about Asians to blur the line between the companies and their corporate parents. The testimony and opinions of sociologist Gary Hamilton, a professor emeritus at the University of Washington, have no place in the multidistrict litigation, according to StarKist's and Chicken of the Sea's respective corporate parents, Dongwon Industries Co. Ltd. and Thai Union Group PCL. While the brief, filed Thursday amid a bevy of competing motions for summary...

