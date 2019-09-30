High Court Could Bring Clarity To Charterers In Oil Spill Case

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- In Citgo Asphalt Refining Co. v. Frescati Shipping Co., the U.S. Supreme Court will review a case that is likely to have weighty implications for an international maritime shipping industry that commonly uses contracts that are “highly standardized forms specific to the particular trades and business needs of the parties.”[1] The question before the court is whether a coupling of provisions, called “safe berth” and “safe port” clauses, that appear in a widely used form contract impose strict liability on shippers of goods, or charterers, or whether they instead impose only a requirement of due diligence. The case has drawn the...

