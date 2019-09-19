Man Gets 4½ Years For Defrauding US In Afghan Mine Scheme

Law360, Washington (September 19, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge sentenced the former owner of a now-defunct marble mining company in Afghanistan to roughly 4½ years in prison Thursday for defrauding the U.S. government on a $15.8 million loan, on which he later defaulted. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected the government's request that California resident Azam Doost be imprisoned up to 14 years, saying he "doesn't believe Mr. Doost lined his pockets" from the scheme. A D.C. jury last year handed down a verdict finding Doost guilty on three counts of major fraud against the U.S., eight counts of wire fraud, four counts of making a false statement...

