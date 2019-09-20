Migrant Families Sue US For Damages Over Emotional Trauma

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Five asylum-seeking families have sued the federal government for money damages, saying they suffered emotional trauma after immigration authorities separated them from their young children at the U.S.-Mexico border. The families, represented by the American Immigration Council, National Immigrant Justice Center, Arnold & Porter and other attorneys, claimed in a Thursday complaint that they suffered severe emotional distress and long-term trauma as a result of their prolonged separation. “The government instituted and implemented this policy to intentionally inflict emotional distress on the parents and children whom it separated. It succeeded, with devastating consequences for plaintiffs,” the suit says. The lawsuit was...

