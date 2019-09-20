McDermott Int'l Weighs Options For $2.5B Lummus Tech Biz

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 12:46 PM EDT) -- McDermott International Inc. said Friday that it has received unsolicited takeover interest for its Lummus Technology business, which could be worth more than $2.5 billion in a deal, and the Houston-based engineering and construction company is mulling whether to sell the unit. In the wake of the approaches, McDermott is "exploring strategic alternatives" for Lummus, which licenses proprietary technologies used in the markets for petrochemicals, refining, gasification and gas processing, according to a statement. The potential suitors, the identities of which were not disclosed, have expressed interest in buying part or all of Lummus. McDermott said the Lummus business could be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS