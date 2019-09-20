What Attorneys Must Know About The Draft CFIUS Rules

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The draft rules for the overhaul of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States are finally out, providing more detail about the changes coming to the process for reviewing inbound transactions for potential national security concerns. The much-anticipated proposed regulations were released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury on Sept. 17. The draft rules aim to fully implement the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018, which seeks to broaden the scope of CFIUS and modernize the review process. The draft rules aim to clearly depict which foreign investments and acquisitions are of interest to the committee...

