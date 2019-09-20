Shareholders Slap Slack With Suit Over Outage Credits

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Messaging platform Slack Technologies Inc. and some of its current and former officers were hit with an investor lawsuit Thursday in California federal court just months after the direct listing that brought the company public. The investors say the company omitted key details of its strategy for dealing with service outages, which cost the company $8.2 million because it offered credits to users on two occasions when the platform went down whether they were affected by the outage or not. The investors said that at the time of the company's June direct listing, 118 million shares of its common stock were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS