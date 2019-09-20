Top Commerce Trade Official Kaplan Resigns Post

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 12:05 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has lost one of its top trade enforcement officials with the resignation of Gilbert Kaplan, who headed up the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, the agency said Friday. A Commerce spokesman confirmed that Kaplan had resigned, but declined to comment on the timing or other circumstances of his departure. The Senate confirmed Kaplan to serve as the Commerce undersecretary for international trade in March 2018. At the ITA, he oversaw more than 2,000 staff members working on a litany of trade enforcement and policy matters. Kaplan’s departure will put a further squeeze on Commerce, which is...

