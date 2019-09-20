Contractor Says Equistar Owes $30M For Texas Plant Project

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Performance Contractors Inc. has hit a Lyondell Chemical Co. subsidiary with a suit in Texas state court, claiming the subsidiary stiffed the Louisiana construction company out of more than $30 million for work it did building a polyethylene plant at a Texas manufacturing complex. Performance sued Lyondell subsidiary Equistar Chemicals LP on Thursday in Harris County District Court, accusing the company of breaching its construction services agreement Performance and shorting the contractor's pay, arguing Equistar used third parties to remedy what it claimed was shoddy work instead of addressing any complaints directly, and unfairly withholding pay because of the changes. "Essentially, Equistar was...

