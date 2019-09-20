US Hits Iran With New Sanctions After Saudi Oil Field Attack

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury expanded sanctions against Iran's central bank on Friday and imposed new ones on its sovereign wealth fund in moves aimed at strangling funding for terrorist groups, following attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil fields. The Office of Foreign Assets Control linked the Central Bank of Iran to Iran's Quds Force, a unit within the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah while imposing sanctions for the first time against the National Development Fund of Iran and Etemad Tejarate Pars Co., the Treasury Department said. "Treasury's action targets a crucial funding...

