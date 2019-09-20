New Visa Means 1 Less Problem For Offshore Wind Projects

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 1:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State published new guidance on visas issued to crew members who will work aboard vessels engaged in offshore wind farm operations. Vessel owners and project managers in the offshore wind sector should examine these changes and implement internal procedures to facilitate future wind farm projects. New Development The State Department has updated its policy guidance in the Foreign Affairs Manual of the United States to include a visa category for offshore wind projects. This new guidance solves a regulatory hurdle that had been causing logistical problems for the industry by clarifying the correct type of visa that...

