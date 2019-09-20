High Court Giving Much-Needed Ear To Copyright, Ex-SG Says

Law360, Chicago (September 20, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's upcoming term is stacked with copyright cases that will give practitioners a welcome opportunity to get the court's take on the "essence of copyright," former U.S. Solicitor General Donald B. Verrilli Jr. said Friday. Speaking at Chicago-Kent College of Law’s annual Supreme Court IP Review, Verrilli, now a partner with Munger Tolles & Olson LLP, said this term could be very significant for copyright law, especially if the court takes up Google’s yearslong battle with Oracle over smartphone software. Though the high court's intellectual property focus has leaned toward patents in recent years, the court’s copyright agenda...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS