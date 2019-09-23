Marriott Keeps Data Breach Suit In Federal Court

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal court on Friday refused to move a lawsuit looking to hold Marriott International Inc. liable for a massive data breach at its Starwood guest reservation database back to Connecticut state court, after what a judge called a "transparent" bid by the consumers to elude federal jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm, who is overseeing multidistrict litigation filed by consumers affected by the breach, suggested that counsel for Aryeh and Sassya Simon — who seek to represent a class of U.S. citizens who are "domiciled abroad" and had their information stolen — had tried to manipulate their complaint...

