FDCA Doesn't Apply To Convicted NECC Workers, Judge Told

Law360, Boston (September 20, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The law under which a Massachusetts federal jury convicted two pharmacists at the New England Compounding Center actually didn't apply to their responsibilities at the company, their attorneys told a Massachusetts federal judge in court Friday as they moved for acquittal. Kathy Chin and Michelle Thomas were found guilty in May on multiple felony counts of introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with the intent to defraud and mislead, following the government's case that they signed off on fraudulent prescriptions written for fake patient names like "Chester Cheeto." But Chin and Thomas weren't actually dispensing drugs under definitions in the U.S. Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS