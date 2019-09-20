Brewer Asks 7th Circ. To Revive Rest Of Ontario Beer Case

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin brewery has asked the Seventh Circuit for a rehearing after the court refused to revive pieces of its suit claiming Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors Brewing Co. conspired to restrict the flow of American beer exports to Ontario, Canada. Mountain Crest SRL LLC filed a petition for rehearing Thursday after the appellate panel ruled earlier this month that some of its claims are blocked by the act of state doctrine, which prohibits federal courts from invalidating the public acts of a foreign government. The brewery argued that the ruling goes too far by immunizing any contract with a foreign government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS