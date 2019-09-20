Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brewer Asks 7th Circ. To Revive Rest Of Ontario Beer Case

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin brewery has asked the Seventh Circuit for a rehearing after the court refused to revive pieces of its suit claiming Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors Brewing Co. conspired to restrict the flow of American beer exports to Ontario, Canada.

Mountain Crest SRL LLC filed a petition for rehearing Thursday after the appellate panel ruled earlier this month that some of its claims are blocked by the act of state doctrine, which prohibits federal courts from invalidating the public acts of a foreign government. The brewery argued that the ruling goes too far by immunizing any contract with a foreign government...

