Marketing By Vape Cos. 'Severely' Limited In LA Settlement

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Two e-cigarette companies would be banned from using actors and social media influencers under the age of 30 in their marketing and be "severely restricted" in other areas of their California advertising and promotional strategies under a lawsuit settlement announced Friday by the Los Angeles city attorney. The four-year stipulated judgment with NEwhere Inc. and its subsidiary VapeCo Distribution LLC also includes fines totaling $350,000. It comes amid a flurry of increased health concerns on e-cigarettes and vaping, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration launching a criminal probe this week into an outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses that have sickened...

