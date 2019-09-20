2 Charged With Using Fake Pop-Up Viruses To Swindle $10M

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- New York federal prosecutors have announced that two people were indicted on charges that they cheated elderly people out of more than $10 million by selling them computer virus repair services after making them think their computers were infected. According to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, Ariful Haque and Romana Leyva swindled more than 7,500 elderly people around the country with a computer-based scam to sell virus-repair services. The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, said in a statement Wednesday that the two had perpetrated a "sophisticated" scheme in which they were able...

