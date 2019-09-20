Eutelsat Wavers On Rejoining C-Band Alliance In FCC Notice

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Eutelsat, the French satellite company that left a prominent industry lobbying group earlier this month, indicated to the Federal Communications Commission that it would consider rejoining the C-Band Alliance if certain unspecified conditions are met. In a lobbying notice posted Friday, Eutelsat said it still supports a privately overseen sale of valuable satellite spectrum in the so-called C-Band and that it might rejoin its three fellow C-Band satellite operators if the lobbying group shifts its focus. "Eutelsat expressed its willingness to reconsider actively participating in the CBA going forward if, among other things, the structure and management of the CBA could be...

